Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Near misses at Herbet
Crime

WATCH: Cyclist rides in front of oncoming cane train

Ashley Pillhofer
by
14th Aug 2019 9:31 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOCKING footage released by Wilmar Sugar shows a driver and cyclist's close calls with a cane train north of Mackay.

The company is urging road users to stay aware of trains this Rail Safety Week following several near-misses on its rail network.

Cane supply and grower relations general manager Paul Giordani said the footage, which was taken in the current season, showed some road users were not heeding the safety message.

"A minority of motorists are still speeding up through level crossings to beat our cane trains, putting our loco crews, other motorists and themselves in danger," he said.

"It's very concerning. It can take more than a kilometre for a fully loaded cane train to come to a complete stop, so it's important that motorists, cyclist and pedestrians give way to our trains.

Operating cane trains is becoming a one-man job at Wilmar sugar mills.
Operating cane trains is becoming a one-man job at Wilmar sugar mills. Emily Smith

Cane trains have operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week, since the season started in June and will continue until December.

Mr Giordani said there were about 500 rail crossings on public roads across the wider region.

"It is vital that motorists and pedestrians take care at every single one of them," he said.

"Some of our cane trains are 200 bins long and have more than 1500 tonnes of rolling weight, but unfortunately, some people still underestimate the force behind them.

"We're making it clear this Rail Safety Week: Use your train brain and give way to cane trains."

More Stories

cane train cane train safety rail train safety wilmar sugar wilmar train
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Politicians score points as workers face cuts

    premium_icon Politicians score points as workers face cuts

    Business AS both sides accuse each other of political point-scoring hundreds of Essential Energy workers across the region face an uncertain future.

    • 14th Aug 2019 11:16 AM
    Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

    premium_icon Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

    News Businesswoman and community stalwart Kerry Hines has died.

    Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

    premium_icon Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

    News The facility could deliver 200 new training places

    Relieving the strain on council’s budget

    premium_icon Relieving the strain on council’s budget

    News Emergency services levy has putting strain on council budgets