Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of mouldy Burger Rings.
Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of mouldy Burger Rings.
Offbeat

Shocking find inside kids' snack

23rd Oct 2018 1:50 PM

ADAM Walsh wasn't expecting to find anything unusual when he bought a box of classic kids' chips at the supermarket.

But when he opened a packet of Burger Rings on Monday night, he found something disgusting.

Instead of digging in to his onion ring-like snack, Mr Walsh was revolted by the sight of a mouldy packet of chips.

 

Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of Burger Rings, intended for his children.
Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of Burger Rings, intended for his children.

The box of chips was purchased from Woolworths at Sippy Downs on Saturday, so Mr Walsh had no concern of them being out-of-date.

"I couldn't find a use by date on the individual packet," he said.

Has this ever happened to you? Let us know in the comments.

burger rings food safety woolworths
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Cowper now considered a marginal Federal seat

    premium_icon Cowper now considered a marginal Federal seat

    News COWPER is no longer considered a 'safe seat' according to some of the nation's leading political commentators.

    Wootube sensation shares his passion for maths

    premium_icon Wootube sensation shares his passion for maths

    News He's described as the maths teacher we wish we'd all had.

    'Embarrassing' video catches thief stealing from family car

    premium_icon 'Embarrassing' video catches thief stealing from family car

    News Tourists in Coffs Harbour receive rude shock caught on dashcam.

    Say no to high fuel prices

    premium_icon Say no to high fuel prices

    News Buyer power will aim to strike back against rising fuel prices.

    Local Partners