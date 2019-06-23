Shocking find in drunk driver’s car boot

Police have described the discovery in the boot of a car of three children under the age of nine in the Northern Territory as "disturbing" and slammed the driver for "irresponsible behaviour".

A man was caught drink driving with five unrestrained children in his car, three of those which were discovered in the boot of his hatchback.

Police in the Northern Territory arrested the 43-year-old disqualified driver on Wednesday with traffic offences after making the discovery during a random breath test station for Operation Walker, in Katherine, 320 kilometres southeast of Darwin.

The man's hatchback was directed into the RBT station shortly before 6pm when the man returned a positive result for alcohol and was placed under arrest, a spokespoerson for NT Police, Fire and Emergency Services told news.com.au.

The children in the vehicle were under the age of twelve when the driver allegedly blew an alcohol reading of 0.12; the legal limit is 0.05.

"Officers also observed two children aged 10 and 12 unrestrained in the rear seat and disturbingly, observed three children under the age of 9 unrestrained in the boot space of the vehicle," news.com.au were told.

Senior Sergeant Angela Stringer from Road Policing Command told news.com.au: "This irresponsible behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"To place the lives of these children at risk by not ensuring that they wear seatbelts or are seated in appropriate child seats and driving under the influence of alcohol is sickening.

"Northern Territory Police will continue to target these types of offences and ensure that recidivist offenders are put before the courts."

The man was charged with: Drive High Range BAC, Drive a motor vehicle while disqualified and five counts of Drive with Child Unrestrained

The children were left in the care of a female passenger at the time.

Police have been running the operation in the Top End over the last few days with a focus on youth, road safety, driver crime and home safety.

A male passenger in the car was also arrested for breaching a suspended sentence.

During the Operation a total of 21 litres of alcohol was tipped out, according to MSN.

Superintendent Daniel Shean from Katherine Division said: "Our focus is to continue building a safer Northern Territory and these types of operations are critical to ensure we engage with local residents at a more personal level."

"We will continue to work with our partner agencies to prevent crime and to ensure that we take appropriate enforcement action where required".