Shocking breast cancer diagnosis for young mum

STRONG MUM: Vanessa Morgan is fighting a battle with cancer while looking after her two young boys. Contributed

MAKING the decision to stop breastfeeding her youngest son was something Vanessa Morgan thought she would do on her own.

But the choice was taken away from the 33-year-old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I felt forced to do something when I wanted to make the decision on my own," she said.

With no family history the diagnosis came as a complete shock to the mother of two.

"Breast cancer is stigmatised as an old person's disease and you don't really hear of young people getting it so it was something that was never on my radar," she said.

"I'm healthy, very rarely get sick, there was no symptoms other than the fact I had an indentation on my boob and I put it down to breastfeeding at first, but thought I'd get it looked at."

After a rush of tests and appointments, Mrs Morgan was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma at the age of 33.

According to Breast Cancer Network Australia ,only 5.2 per cent of all breast cancer diagnoses in Australia are in women under 40.

Mrs Morgan wants to raise awareness about the fact younger women can be diagnosed with breast cancer.

"No matter your age it's so important to thoroughly check your breasts. It might be more likely in older women, but it can happen to anyone," she said.

Statistics from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show the numbers of women under the age of 40 diagnosed with breast cancer have remained between 11 and 13 per 100,000 women, for the last 27 years.