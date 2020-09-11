Menu
Coffs Harbour City Councillors Sally Townley and George Cecato both stood for the position of Deputy Mayor at last night’s meeting.
News

Shock walkout prior to deputy mayor vote

Janine Watson
11th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
MAYOR Denise Knight was called away from the chamber at last night's meeting just prior to the vote for Deputy Mayor.

Governance officer Lisa Garden came to her with an urgent message - presumably a family matter.

She stood and said "I have to go" and asked Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan to take over the proceedings.

Councillor George Cecato and his wife Anna at an exhibition opening late last year.
Two Councillors had signalled their intentions to run for the position: Crs Sally Townely and George Cecato.

Cr Swan, who had just served two consecutive terms as deputy, nominated Cr Townley.

Michael Adendorf nominated George Cecato.

With Mayor Knight's vote out of the mix it came down to a narrow four/three win for Cecato.

Mayor Denise Knight with her husband, three children and their partners, and grandchildren.
Mayor Knight was contacted on Friday following the meeting and she thanked Cr Swan for her hard work and dedication.

"I congratulate Cr Cecato as the incoming Deputy Mayor and thank Cr Townely for putting her hand up to nominate.

"I have a wonderful team of Councillors. We don't always agree, however, we all have the utmost respect for each other."

In relation to the nature of her sudden departure she said it was a "family emergency and I always put family first."

Coffs Coast Advocate

