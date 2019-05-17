Dead GoT character might be alive

Cersei and Jaime appeared to be crushed to death in this week’s episode — but did they both really die? Picture: Supplied/ HBO.

SPOILER WARNING: This article discusses what happened in Game of Thrones season eight, episode five and is a potential (if this theory is right) spoiler for the final episode.

This article is dark and full of spoilers. Picture: Supplied/ HBO

Just when it seemed Game of Thrones had delivered its final twist it looks like the show could be gearing up to deliver one final shocker next week.

A convincing theory has emerged online about the fate of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and if correct, the King Slayer may be still alive.

In this week's episode "The Bells", Jaime had left the safety of Winterfell to get to sister Cersei Lannister in King's Landing in an attempt to save her.

But as the city was destroyed by Daenerys Targaryen it became clear Jaime wouldn't be able to spirit Cersei out of the Red Keep.

The twins/lovers were last seen embracing each other as rocks and rubble fell around them, with the presumption from fans that both had been crushed to death in the Red Keep.

But now sleuthing viewers have put together a series of clues (summarised by Refinery 29) that we might not have seen the last of Jaime - and it's convincing, very convincing.

Despite Jaime being presumed dead there's been a lack of social media tributes to Coster-Waldau in contrast with other fallen characters this season.

When Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) died at the Battle of Winterfell, Sophie Turner shared a touching post, as did Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) when Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) was executed.

Coster-Waldau shared a post on Instagram praising his "most wonderful sister Lena Headey (Cersei), but did not mention Jaime - hmm.

But this is where it gets really interesting - Entertainment Weekly, which has been releasing exit interviews with each major GoT star as their character meets their demise, is yet to publish their piece with Coster-Waldau.

After "The Bells", Entertainment Weekly published its exit interviews with Rory McCann (The Hound), Headey and Conleth Hill (Varys), who all died in the episode.

When asked why Coster-Waldau's exit interview was yet to be published, the Entertainment Weekly journalist behind the GoT interviews had this very interesting answer:

Thanks! Holding that one for a bit... — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) May 14, 2019

Could it be the interview and social media tributes are being held because Jamie hasn't met his demise yet?

On the other hand, in her interview with EW, Headey said of Cersei and Jaime, "They came into the world together and now they leave together". So, it could be exactly as it seems - the Lannister twins both dead under that rubble.

We've only got a few more sleeps to find out!

