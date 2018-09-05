Shock stroke left mum without her kids

Rebecca Moore and two of her children Lily and Logan.

NOTHING is more important to Rebecca Moore than her kids.

Two years ago, the young mum of three suffered an out-of-the-blue stroke that left her unable to walk and unable to talk.

When the stroke happened, Ms Moore was working in childcare and was raising her children by herself.

Suddenly unable to talk without assistance and requiring extreme physiotherapy at just 25, Ms Moore was told she would never be able to walk again and her three children were taken into care for an indefinite amount of time.

Ms Moore said despite all the negative things that came as part of her condition, the person she is now is a much more "open minded".

"It has taken me a long time to accept the stroke," Ms Moore said.

"It is probably only in the last two weeks that I've accepted it... but I would say now I've had the stroke and I have accepted it I wouldn't ever wish myself to go back to the Bec I used to know."

After having the stroke, Ms Moore lost her memory for a few months.

"I went into hospital December 2016, I don't remember December, January and most of February," she said.

After being discharged from the hospital, Ms Moore called her mum and started the process of getting her family back together.

"I called my mum up and said 'mum I am getting out...come and get me'," she said.

"I wanted my kids back and after that I had a really rough 18 months."

After leaving the hospital, unable to work Ms Moore bounced around. Staying with friends and family before moving into her own place, she even has a stint in the emergency housing service.

While living along, she experience a severe anxiety attack because she was so far away from her children and family.

"I decided I wanted to live with people and I was eventually able to move into a one bedroom place with the kids," she said.

Nearly two years after her stroke, Ms Moore still struggles with the aftermath.

The right side of her body is permanently affected and she has issues recalling short term memories.

But though her rehabilitation on the National Disability Insurance Scheme she has regained her ability to speak clearly and walk without assistance after receiving physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy through Feros Care.

"It has been a long, long 18 months but I have had my kids with me to back me up," she said.

"Without my kids I probably wouldn't have got through."

On the day of her stroke, Ms Moore spent the morning mowing the lawn. She thinks her severe dehydration on that morning contributed to the incident.

"My eyes felt strange and I called my mum and then an ambulance," she said.

"I remember being unsteady as I walked out to the ambulance but after that I don't remember anything else.

"I haven't mowed the lawn since... I didn't have water and that is a big part of what I think happened."

Ms Moore said starting therapy with NDIS was daunting, but she pushed through for the sake of her children.

"When I started therapy, I couldn't walk or use my right arm at all.

"I thought it was too hard. Then I realised that I just have to do it. I have to do it for my kids and for myself.

"Now I have much better mobility and I can do things like hanging out washing and playing with my kids.

"I am so thankful that I can walk after being told I wouldn't."

In an unfortunate turn of events, Ms Moore's main NDIS caretaker suffered a stoke also while caring for her.

At the moment, Ms Moore is working to two long-term goals while she is still undergoing rehabilitation through the NDIS program.

"I am so grateful for everything the program has done for me," she said.

"I like to keep the future open, but hopefully I can get back to work. I want to work within the hospital now.

Ms Moore's second long term goal is being able to drive again.

"I want to have my licence, I can't wait to get it back to drive," she said.

"But my main focus is a job first."