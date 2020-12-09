Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Workers and onlookers in shock as a car reversed through the front doors of the Grafton Lifeline shop
Workers and onlookers in shock as a car reversed through the front doors of the Grafton Lifeline shop
Information

SHOCK: Out of control car smashes into Grafton shop

Adam Hourigan
9th Dec 2020 3:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN OUT-OF-CONTROL car has crashed through the front windows of the Lifeline Grafton Shop just after 1pm today.

Grafton Police Station officer in charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said that the 82-year-old driver was reversing into a car space, and is believed to have lost control of the car, jumping the kerb and crashing into the building.

“He’s hit the accelerator and just hasn’t stopped,” Chief Insp Reid said.

“Thankfully there were no injuries.”

Manager of the Grafton Lifeline shop Erin Hankin said that it was lucky that none of the volunteers in the shop were near the front.

“We were out the back having lunch, and it made a horrendous noise,” she said.

“The car was sideways into the front of the shop, the glass doors were completely ruined.

“Noone was injured – even the driver, though he was a bit stunned,” she said.

Chief Inspector Reid said that it was timely reminded for people that the simple act of parking still required the utmost care and attention, especially rear to the kerb.

“These kinds of incidents are more common than you think,” she said.

“We had one where a woman holding a baby was hit by a car on the arm near a shop, and it caused her to drop the baby.

“Fortunately the baby was uninjured.”

car crash grafton grafton lifeline jo reid prince street
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All aboard: Feds give final tick of approval

        Premium Content All aboard: Feds give final tick of approval

        News The Coffs community will “see things happening immediately”.

        IN COURT: 50 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 50 people facing court today

        News Here is a list of everyone facing the magistrate today, December 9

        NSW’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content NSW’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat More instant Lotto millionaires were created in NSW

        Will multimillion dollar upgrade be given the green light?

        Premium Content Will multimillion dollar upgrade be given the green light?

        News One resident labelled it an ‘accident waiting to happen’