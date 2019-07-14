Menu
Rugby League

Shock option Titans fans want above Walters

by Connor O’Brien
14th Jul 2019 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast Titans fans have called on club bosses to overlook frontrunning option Kevin Walters as the man to replace Garth Brennan as NRL coach.

It has been confirmed that Brennan has been axed following a lean 18 months at the helm.

Gold Coast's dismal loss to Penrith on Friday night followed by Canterbury's win over the Knights has left the Titans on the bottom of the ladder with a 4-12 record.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters. Picture: AAP Image
All up, Brennan has overseen just 12 wins in 40 games.

A Gold Coast Titans fan poll revealed most support was for ex-Manly coach Geoff Toovey to succeed Brennan.

Geoff Toovey. Picture: Damian Shaw
Toovey had almost double the votes of any other candidate, with Walters next.

Others to feature among votes included Anthony Griffin, Shane Flanagan, Ben and Shane Walker, Justin Holbrook and former Titans mentor Neil Henry.

St Helens coach Holbrook has been reported as a possible frontrunner alongside Walters.

