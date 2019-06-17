Menu
Ice cream products labelled 'It's Vegan' have been recalled because they have milk in them.
Health

Shock ingredient found in vegan ice cream

by Josh Fagan
17th Jun 2019 8:10 PM

Ice cream products branded 'It's Vegan' are being recalled after they were found to contain milk.

Melbourne company Aurora Foods said two of its vegan products were contaminated by dairy - the 'It's Vegan Cookies Coconut dairy-free gelato' and 'It's Vegan Lemon gluten and dairy free Sorbet'.

The 500ml tubs are sold at independent supermarkets, cafes and delis in Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued the recall on Monday night.

The ice cream products labelled 'It's Vegan' have been recalled.
Aurora Foods has pulled the ice creams from shelves and encouraged customers to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The affected gelato tubs have a use-by date of February 27, 2021, and the sorbet tubs have use-by dates of March 8, 2021, and April 29, 2021.

Aurora Foods owner Michael Fisicaro said the vegan products were less than two years old and there was only a few hundred tubs that had been sold.

He said independent testing had discovered a "microscopic" amount of milk in the ice cream - about 0.00025ml/litre.

Food Safety warned: "Consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance should not consume these products".

Coburg North-based business Aurora said the recall was due to the presence of an "undeclared allergen (milk)".

vegan icecream

