Menu
Login

Dangerous "tinny bashing"
News

SHOCK FOOTAGE: Man swings off bridge in suspended tinny

Crystal Jones
by
31st Mar 2018 5:19 PM | Updated: 6:13 PM

A VIDEO of a man "tinny bashing" at Bucca has gone viral, but it's a dangerous practice police condemn.

The video was shared to the Tinny Bashing Facebook page two months ago and has amassed thousands of hits.

The dangerous practice of tinny bashing involves using ropes and other props to carry out dangerous manouvres in small boats.

The footage was posted online.
The footage was posted online.

The frightening video footage shows a man suspended from the bridge at Bucca being swung violently back and forth and at one stage, one of the ropes snaps.

The man then continues to swing and sway in the tinny.

Meanwhile, two man stand on the bridge, looking at the water below.

Earlier this year, Gold Coast police condemned the practice of tinny bashing after a wave of incidents at the Gold Coast.

Police previously told the Gold Coast Bulletin that so-called tinny rats were driven by a desire for online notoriety, but were putting lives at risk in the process.

bucca tinny bashing
Bundaberg News Mail
Seniors forced to pull the plug on heating and cooling

Seniors forced to pull the plug on heating and cooling

News National Seniors advocate Ian Henschke has drawn attention to rising energy costs forcing some seniors to do without heating or cooling to make ends meet

Pollutant levels start to fall in contaminated Coffs Creek

Pollutant levels start to fall in contaminated Coffs Creek

News Coffs Harbour City Council has made an urgent call to swimmers

Green tourism for Coffs Coast

Green tourism for Coffs Coast

News Work has started on the new Treetop Adventure Park at Sealy Lookout.

Asia loves our Wagyu beef and wants more of it

Asia loves our Wagyu beef and wants more of it

Business A DPI delegation to Asia discovered huge demand for Aussie beef

Local Partners