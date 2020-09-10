Shock exit: Kate Jones third Labor minister to quit

Kate Jones has quit State Parliament, becoming the third Labor Cabinet member this week to announce they will not contest the October election.

The 41-year-old Ms Jones, who was considered a future Labor Premier, informed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the party last night of her decision.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham and Disabilities Minister Coralee O'Rourke have also revealed they were quitting despite being preselected by the party.

Ms Jones was first elected in 2006, lost to former premier Campbell Newman in 2012 and returned in 2015 to beat the LNP leader in the seat formerly known as Ashgrove.

