Shock discovery in boxes of sex toys

X-ray technology picked up a disturbing discovery after 21 boxes of sex toys were delivered to Melbourne from overseas.

More than $38 million worth of meth and cocaine stuffed inside sex toys in packages sent to Melbourne has been intercepted.

Australian Border Force officers seized 40 kilograms of meth and 18kg of cocaine after X-rays showed clues of stashed drugs in 21 boxes of sex toys sent to Melbourne from the United Kingdom via Singapore.

Australian Federal Police then executed search warrants in Melbourne's northern suburbs on Thursday, and "a number of persons of interest were spoken to" in Belfield and Thomastown.

AFP Acting Commander Investigations Jayne Crossling said even the COVID-19 pandemic was not deterring drug dealers from trying to import illicit substances.

"The AFP, with partner agencies, is one step ahead and is unleashing maximum damage on the criminal environment," she said.

"Drugs and drug abuse have severe consequences for the Australian community. Those with illicit substances in their system are unpredictable, and it's not just their health they are putting at risk but those around them.

"Behind the wheel, motorists with illicit drugs in their system are a danger to every driver on the road. And too many first responders, paramedics, nurses and police have seen first-hand the danger of dealing with a person with illicit drugs in their system."

About 21 boxes were X-rayed, with all images showing possible concealment of illegal drugs. Picture: ABF via NCA NewsWire

ABF Regional Commander for Victoria and Tasmania Craig Palmer said the detection showed the "creative lengths" criminals would go to in order to sneak illegal drugs into the country.

"Despite their attempts, criminal concealments are no match for our officers who are well trained to detect such efforts," he said.

"The ABF is serious about combating the risk to the community posed by the illegal drug trade and will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies so we can see more results like today's."

The busted meth had an estimated street value of $30 million and the cocaine more than $8 million.

For free and confidential advice about alcohol and other drug treatment services phone the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.

Access to free 24/7 drug and alcohol counselling is available online at counsellingonline.org.

