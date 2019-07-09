Shock Broncos return, Cows welcome back champ

Matt Scott is back for the Cowboys who are desperate to start stringing some wins together while a Broncos star will also make an earlier return than expected.

Originally expected to miss a month, Milford is a shock inclusion for Brisbane's home clash against the Warriors this Saturday night after missing just one match with the knee injury he suffered against Newcastle in round 15.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold will start Milford at fullback with skipper Darius Boyd to wear the No.6 jumper in a scrumbase alliance with Mr Fixit Jake Turpin, who replaces Sean O'Sullivan (hamstring) at halfback.

Meanwhile, the 13th-placed Cowboys welcome back senior enforcer Matt Scott (shoulder), who will start from the bench for Sunday's away clash against the Roosters at Gosford after a six-week layoff.

Anthony Milford is back earlier than expected for the Broncos. Picture: Tony Feder/Getty Images

Cowboys utility back Te Maire Martin trained for the first time this week after suffering a brain bleed 10 weeks ago, but he will not be considered for teammate Gavin Cooper's 300th NRL game.

The 33-year-old Scott is off-contract at season's end and coach Paul Green said his 262 games of experience will be vital as the Cowboys attempt to upset the premiers and keep their finals hopes alive.

"Having his experience back is a huge boost for us," Green said of Scott.

"We will bring him off the bench so there is no pressure on our interchange, it's been a while since he played so if he's a bit short of run it won't matter too much, we have some guys around him who can play minutes."

Of Martin, who last played against the Bulldogs in round seven, Green said: "He is doing really well, it's good to have him back amongst the boys, we'll take a wait-and-see approach.

"We'll up his training and hopefully he copes well with it."

Like Scott, Cooper is off-contract at season's end. The premiership-winning back-rower turns 34 next month and has yet to receive an offer from the Cowboys, but Green preferred to celebrate his triple century.

"I'm not sure how long (Cooper plays) going forward but let's celebrate this weekend and hopefully it's a good result for him," he said.

"It's a huge achievement for Coops and something he should be proud of.

"Aside from what he does on the field, he has been a really good leader at the club. Given our roster is going through a transition, having a guy like Coops around is important."

In other Broncos news, 18-year-old sensation Xavier Coates remains on the right wing after last week's debut against the Sharks, while fellow rookie Herbie Farnworth moves to centre to replace the injured Gehamat Shibasaki.