Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The collapse is one of a string of business closures in recent months.
The collapse is one of a string of business closures in recent months.
Business

Shock as Australian fashion business collapses

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
12th Mar 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN clothing and accessories company Bullzye has gone into liquidation.

A liquidation notice was published on the Australian Securities and Investment Commission website on March 11.

Cameron Crichton and Graham Killer of Grant Thornton Australia have been appointed the liquidators.

A general meeting of the members of the company was held on March 9 and it was resolved that the company be wound up.

Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.
Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.

The company is registered as Bullzye Pty Ltd and also Territory Brands Australia.

According to Bullzye's website, the company was founded in 1999 and is 100 per cent Australian owned and operated.

There are physical stores in Rockhampton, Mackay, Bundaberg, Townsville and Toowoomba, along with the online store.

Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.
Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.

It comes after news of Kikki K stationary moving into voluntary administration, Colette closing 10 stores, Harris Scarfe closing 31 and McWilliam Wines going into voluntary administration.

Fashion chain Bardot planned to shut 58 stores across the nation, EB Games would close at least 19 stores and Jeanswest also entered voluntary administration.

asic bullzyeliquidation noticebullzeye tmbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State Government must act to counteract coronavirus fallout

        premium_icon State Government must act to counteract coronavirus fallout

        Politics Business body calls on State Government to stimulate the state economy as coronavirus downturn looms.

        Coffs club in debt calls for a lifeline

        premium_icon Coffs club in debt calls for a lifeline

        News A Coffs Harbour club behind on rent has asked Council for a hand.

        Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        premium_icon Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        News Investigations continue into the fatal collision at Harwood

        Roundabouts earmarked for local crash sites

        premium_icon Roundabouts earmarked for local crash sites

        News Two infamous blackspots will be corrected with new roundabouts