A four-wheel drive crashed into a stationary garbage truck on the Pacific Highway on Saturday north of Urunga. Coffs Harbour crash
News

SHOCK: 4WD crashes into garbage truck at high speed

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 6:00 PM
The driver of a four-wheel drive is lucky to be alive after crashing into a parked garbage truck on the Pacific Highway today.

Emergency services attended the scene of the shocking crash around midday after a four-wheel drive collided with a parked garbage truck before rebounding into the path of another car in a 110km/h zone of the Pacific Highway north of Raleigh.

A four-wheel drive crashed into a stationary garbage truck on the Pacific Highway on Saturday north of Urunga.
The garbage truck was in the northbound parking bay around 2km past the Raleigh exit when it was struck by the Mitsubishi Pajero being driven by a 71-year-old man.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital with back pain and a hand injury.

The garbage truck was largely unscathed.
Police, Paramedics, Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service attended the scene, rendering the site safe some time later.

