Shipyard takes on new shape

INTERIM SOLUTION: A concrete hardstand, to be finished mid-December, will allow for boat repairs in the Coffs Harbour shipyard.

WORKS on a short-term solution to the Coffs Harbour boat maintenance facility are scheduled to be finished in the coming weeks.

According to the Department of Industry - Lands, a short-term licence has been granted to move in up to two cranes to lift boats up to 60 tons in tandem following the removal and remediation of the old slipway.

Vessels up to 35 tons, which covers about 70% of the fleet, can be lifted by a single crane.

A concrete washdown area capable of supporting vessels up to 35 tons is expected to be finished by mid-December.

This hardstand area will provide an area to repair larger vessels.

A long-term facility is under negotiation with the State Government and a private company.

It's understood after industry consultation a travel lift will be the most viable option, capable of lifting and rotating boats out of the water.

The slipway was removed because contaminated material had accumulated from the hardstand area and adjoining submerged land after years of use.

This needed to be removed before a new boat maintenance facility could be built.

Remediation to remove contamination from the site was completed in July.

Since July, two crane firms offered an interim boat lift-out option from two locations at the harbour until a long-term facility was established.

The Department of Industry -Lands is in negotiations with a licensed firm to provide a long-term boat maintenance facility within the old display area.

A new pontoon, which opened last month, can also be used to queue vessels for the adjoining short-term boat maintenance facility.

The pontoon was part of upgrades funded by the Coastal Infrastructure Program administered by the Department of Industry - Lands.

The floating pontoon is part of a moorings upgrade and includes repairs after a storm heavily damaged the marina in June.