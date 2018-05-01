Discover Woolgoolga's fascinating shipwreck on a coastal walk

HISTORIC SPOT: See The Buster on the next Walk the Coast adventure.

THE fourth in the National Parks' Walk the Coast series will include a visit to Woolgoolga's fascinating shipwreck, "The Buster".

On Saturday, September 26, a ranger-guided group of walkers will cover 6.8km of coastal track along the Solitary Islands Coastal Walk.

"Starting out at Woolgoolga, the walk winds its way along a series of pristine beaches and across rocky headlands to finish at Arrawarra," National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) co-ordinator Andrew Turbill said.

"The Walk the Coast Series with NPWS rangers is a great way to learn about the natural, historic and cultural wonders of the Coffs Coast, from the mountains and coastal fringe to the sea."

Mr Turbill said the full day walk was suitable for a range of ages but required a moderate degree of physical fitness.

"On this section of the series enjoy some relaxed beachcombing and delve far beneath the waves as we visualise the hidden geography of vast sea floor that was once covered in rainforests and coastal swamp," he said. "The popular series is led by expert local rangers and offers a unique and safe experience."

The cost for the walk is $60 for adults, $10 for children and $130 for families.