The Woolgoolga Buster has been exposed.
The Woolgoolga Buster has been exposed.
Shipwreck exposed

Rachel Vercoe
by
2nd Jul 2018 7:30 AM

DUE to changing tides and shifting sand, Northern Beach residents and visitors have seen more of the iconic Buster shipwreck than can be remembered.

Located on Woolgoolga beach, photos of the wreck have been popping up across social media for the past couple of weeks.

"The buster has made more of an appearance at the moment than most locals can remember,” said Emma Annalise.

"It is causing quite a gathering each day as they full length can be clearly seen.”

Don't miss your chance to see the wreck before it disappears under a layer of sand once again.

To find out more about the Buster and other shipwrecks on the Coffs Coast, click here.

The Buster is located on Woolgoolga beach.
The Buster is located on Woolgoolga beach.
    Local Partners