Gold Coast Car Show
Gold Coast Car Show
Shiny and ‘ugly’ cars on show

Annie Perets
by
12th Aug 2019 6:55 AM
FOR Allyn Strong, getting his driver's licence was not just a ticket to freedom but a chance to finally show off a car of his own at the Gold Coast Car Show.

The L-plater from Tweed Heads displayed his revamped 1975 Datsun among hundreds of other exhibitors at the weekend, including his dad, at the Mudgeeraba Showgrounds.

Allyn, who has been to many car shows, said it was a case of love at first sight between him and the car.

Winner of the Rat Rod section David Power with his 1976 HJ Holden 1 tonner. Pic Mike Batterham
Winner of the Rat Rod section David Power with his 1976 HJ Holden 1 tonner. Pic Mike Batterham

"I stumbled upon it on eBay, and I've been looking for one," he said.

"We've done a lot of work to it."

The 10th annual Gold Coast Car Show featured a family day on Saturday, complete with retro cars and caravans, and the major showcase day yesterday.

Car lovers who thought ahead brought along earplugs as cars took turns revving their engines.

It wasn't all about the squeaky-clean bonnets and shiny tyres.

Gold Coast resident David Power won the best Rat Rod, a category that features cars built to look poorly done on purpose.

Mr Power said the 1976 HJ Holden was designed to do burnouts and he enjoyed taking it out on to drag strips.

All smiles this year. Pic Mike Batterham
All smiles this year. Pic Mike Batterham

"For being the ugliest car here, it's getting a lot of attention," he said.

The show featured vehicles of makes and models, including bikes, trucks and 4WDs.

