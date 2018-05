DESPITE showers coming down on and off throughout the day, the Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show was filled with smiles from families, competitors and everyone enjoying the fun activities on offer.

Zoe Woods took out this year's showgirl and competition was high in the horse categories including lead and ridden horse.

With fun activities for the kids, show bags, competitions and cute animals including alpacas, it was another successful two days on the Coffs Coast.