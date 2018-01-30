Shine like a theatrical star

The cast rehearsing for Calendars Girls. The Fat Controller

HOW does standing on stage with a new theatre group performing to the public sound to you?

CHATS, a theatre group on the Mid North Coast are celebrating 35 years with an appeal for new members.

Starting in 1982, the group has offered at least three distinctly different productions each year as well as regular play readings of new local works, classical plays and other material.

CHATS spokesperson said, "with our annual meeting coming up on Saturday, February 10, we are hoping to draw more people of all ages to the company.”

"We attempt to achieve a high standard in all our productions while maintaining a family atmosphere among all members, on and back stage.

"Obviously, we are seeking actors, both experienced and newcomers to the stage. We also seek people with skills, or an interest, in production, music, sets, sound, costumes, lighting, front of house or backstage.”

CHATS next production is Calendar Girls which will open on Friday, March 30 and run until Sunday, April 8.

The meeting will be held at The Jetty Theatre on Saturday, January 10 at 11am.

For more information, visit chats.org.au or email info@chats.org.au