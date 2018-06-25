Shine a light on ambience

Like most people, I know almost immediately when I enter a space whether the lighting enhances the room. There are a few tricks to getting lighting just right for practical concerns and atmosphere. However, if you're not confident about understanding and predicting how lighting can work, professional advice can really pay off.

Versatility is key

To ensure versatility in your lighting, the best solution is to ensure you have layers of lighting at different heights. For instance, lighting at or around chin level is very flattering for the face.

A range of well-positioned overhead downlights plus sconces installed in the walls and a choice of table and floor lamps strategically placed at different heights will create instant atmosphere - depending how you use them.

Dimmers are one of the most practical lighting aids, providing optimum control over how much light you want.

Cool lighting or a warm welcome

One of the easiest ways to alter your lighting is by changing the bulbs you use. Choose cooler lighting in the kitchen than bedroom or living areas. If you're not sure, you can get advice and globes at a lighting store.

Going with greener lighting options

While the new LED and CFL bulbs are more expensive than old bulbs, they last much longer and can cost less over time. But some don't work with dimmers and other older fittings, so consulting a professional can pay off.