Shield clash the mother of all contests

OPPOSING CAPTAINS: Matt Cheeseman and AJ Gilbert eye off the Ken Orr Memorial Shield that Coffs Harbour and Orara Valley will be vying for tomorrow.

OPPOSING CAPTAINS: Matt Cheeseman and AJ Gilbert eye off the Ken Orr Memorial Shield that Coffs Harbour and Orara Valley will be vying for tomorrow. Trevor Veale

WHILE there's prizes on offer for the mums who get out to Geoff King Motors Park tomorrow, the real winner will be decided on the field.

Orara Valley and Coffs Harbour sit in equal top spot on the Group 2 table with Sawtell making the result of tomorrow's local derby vital to both teams.

This encounter also represents the first leg of this year's battle for the Ken Orr Memorial Shield.

Coffs Harbour has held on to the shield for the best part of a decade now and Orara Valley captain AJ Gilbert said it's time the Axemen won it back.

"I think a lot of combinations are starting to finally click and there's also a bit more belief and understanding in how we want to play, our structures and things like that," Gilbert said.

He added that fans of local rugby league can expect close contests this season.

"The comp is starting to even out a little bit as well," Gilbert explained.

"Anyone on their day really can turn up and whoever puts in their best performance can get over the the top of anyone.

"I think both teams are really geared for this weekend so it should be exciting."

Coffs Harbour captain Matt Cheeseman has played for both clubs and understands the importance of remembering the contribution Ken Orr made to both clubs.

"I was with Orara for three years and I won it only one year there in '08 but I've been at Coffs the last five years and we've won it for five years," Cheeseman said.

The prop added that losing a similar big game to Sawtell a fortnight ago could prove a blessing in disguise.

"We're just doing the little things right and we picked up on that and learnt a lot from the loss to Sawtell. Going to Macksville last week we all played for each other and did the one percenters," he said.

Nambucca Heads is at home to Grafton Ghosts while Macksville travels to South Grafton.