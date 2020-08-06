Shelton’s Rocky horror show as Amore Moderno holds on

Jockey Michael Cahill (red cap) just had enough to take Amore Moderno to the line for trainers Daniel and Rocky Simonetta ahead of Ben Looker on John Shelton's Great Marlow in the RACE 4 OOH MEDIA COUNTRY MAIDEN SHOWCASE PLATE (1300 METRES) on Coffs Harbour Cup Day, August 6, 2020.

GRAFTON trainer John Shelton thought he’d found a winner at Coffs Harbour but Amore Moderno was too strong in Thursday’s Ooh Media Country Maiden Showcase Maiden Plate.

The Daniel and Rocky Simonetta-trained four-year-old gelding showed his class with a surging run as Ned Cahill held off top jockey Ben Looker in a photo finish.

Amore Moderno translates into modern love and for Kempsey trainer Rocky Simonetta, that’s what he does have for the prize galloper.

A son of Al Maher, his dam was Italian Beauty, hence his name.

When he first came to Rocky and his nephew Daniel at Kempsey, he was “little bit excited”, Rocky recalls.

“He’s always been very immature,” Rocky said of a gelding who won his first race when a narrow winner of Thursday’s $40,000 maiden.

He bobbed his head at the right time to beat Great Marlow by a short head and claim his first win in seven starts.

Rocky said Amore Moderno he “might give him one more run and then turn him out”.

“Greg Hickman had him originally and told the owners he was a derby horse.

“He was a bit of a bad boy when he came to me but I gallop him on the beach at home (Kempsey) and walk him in the river too. He’ll be an even better horse when he fills out.”

He is growing stronger, mentally as well as physically.

“It was a pleasure to win here today, too,” Rocky said of the lightly raced gelding.