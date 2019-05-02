Menu
Rochedale State High School lost 14 sheep due to the dog attack. File photo: Chloe Smith.
Education

Sheep slaughtered: Students shattered

by Kristy Muir
2nd May 2019 1:06 PM
STUDENTS and staff of a Brisbane school have been left distressed after dogs attacked and killed 14 sheep.

On Sunday, two dogs killed the livestock which were part of Rochedale State High School's award-winning agricultural program.

Sheep at Rochedale State High School.
The breeds of the lost stock were suffolk and southdowns.

A Department of Education spokeswoman told the Southern Star the school program had received "extensive accolades" and this incident had upset the whole school community.

"Fourteen animals died as a result of the attack," the spokeswoman said.

"The school has confirmed that replacement stock is being sought and the program will continue.

Rochedale State High School.
"This is a distressing incident for the school but the community has rallied together and will maintain the high standard that they have set for the program.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and counsellors will remain at the school to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

Staff and students were told about the attack on Monday.

ALP State Member for Mansfield Corrine McMillan MP has spoken to the principal of Rochedale State High School and offered to "contribute financially to help replace the livestock".

"This is a truly terrible event which will impact many teachers and students of Rochedale State High School," she said.

"My thoughts are with my community at this time."

Suffolk sheep.
