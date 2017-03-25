Shed takes shape

COFFS Harbour Mayor Denise Knight was "tooled up” by the team at Coffs Harbour Men's Shed to mark the completion of the latest stage of the shed fit-out built with grant help from council.

"The new Men's Shed in Howard St is exactly the sort of project I saw happening when I initiated the Community Capital Infrastructure Grants Program,” Cr Knight said.

"The ideas and impetus - and a lot of the hard graft - comes from the community group involved, while council can help with funds and know-how.

"The ultimate goal is to achieve facilities that benefit the whole community in the long run and the work the Men's Shed members can achieve at the new shed, both in terms of products and well-being, is going to be invaluable to the wider community.”

The Community Capital Infrastructure Grants Program, established in 2013, is designed to match grants with funding raised by applicants.

The program aims to help not-for-profit and community organisations to undertake capital projects that enhance the economic, social and environmental well-being of the local community.

"The Coffs Harbour Men's Shed was established seven years ago and it has been our dream from the beginning to be able to build our own shed and thus remove the high monthly rent burden and, importantly, to be able to significantly increase membership and the scope of shed activities,” John Gregory, Men's Shed treasurer and public officer, said. "Our dream is about to be realised, made real by two Community Capital Infrastructure Grants.

"In addition to the grant monies, the support, advice and assistance provided

by council through this

build process has been superb.”

The latest round of Community Capital Infrastructure Grants funding begins on Monday, details at www.coffs harbour.nsw.gov.au. A workshop at council chambers 5-6pm on Monday will provide help to prospective applicants.