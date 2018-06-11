Menu
Clubbing and hospital! Rebecca Judd has had a drama-filled few days. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Inside Bec Judd’s drama-filled weekend

by Staff writer
11th Jun 2018 10:35 AM

SHE usually shares glamorous posts on social media but it's safe to say Rebecca Judd's long weekend has definitely not been low-key.

The Instagram star, 35, has told how she went "clubbing" 'til late, then "power chucked" in the kitchen sink … before having to take her son to hospital with a "bad virus" on three hours sleep.

The Jaggad activewear founder vented about her less-than-ideal night to her more than 600,000 followers via her Instagram stories, where she shared a filtered video of her "eye bags".

"I went clubbing last night, power chucked in the kitchen sink when I got home and slept for just 3 hours before Darcy woke me up," Judd wrote.

Bec Judd vented on social media about her less-than-ideal long weekend. Picture: Bec Judd/Instagram
Inside Bec Judd's night from hell. Her son was admitted to hospital with a 'bad virus'. Picture: Bec Judd/ Instagram
The former WAG - who is married to ex-AFL star Chris Judd - then added her son had recovered and was "fine" after battling a "bad virus", which prompted a hospital visit at 4am.

Last week, Judd was in model mode shooting a campaign for her workout wear brand, Jaggad.

She has four kids Oscar, 6, Billie, 3, and one-year-old twin sons Tom and Darcy with husband Chris.

Judd - who is known for sharing a lot about her family on social media last year described herself as the "least maternal person in the world".

"Of my closest girlfriends, there are eight of us, I was always the one that was never into babies and I am the one who has ended up with four kids," she told News Corp Australia.

"But having said that, I feel like I am the luckiest lady in the world. I just adore my children and I kind of giggle and sometimes think I can't believe this is my reality."

Bec Judd on set last week. Picture: Instagram
