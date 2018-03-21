Sharpe words over NSW Government waste policy

TAKING TRASH: A 2017 Four Corners report followed the interstate waste trade from NSW to old mine sites in Queensland.

TAKING TRASH: A 2017 Four Corners report followed the interstate waste trade from NSW to old mine sites in Queensland. Four Corners, ABC

NOT often do NSW politicians praise Queensland Government decisions but Labor's Shadow Environment Minister Penny Sharpe MLC has broken the mould.

The reason is a decision by the Palaszczuk Government to act to stop nearly one million tonnes of our rubbish being trucked over the border each year with a levy reintroduced for what does make it across.

Ms Sharpe says more than $100 million in revenue is lost every year as waste is processed in Queensland with that state receiving reimbursement from the NSW Government for reclaimed landfill space.

"I commend the Queensland Government for their constructive decision to reintroduce a waste levy,” she said.

"The levy is a key environment policy and it should never have been scrapped by the previous Newman Government.

"In NSW the Berejiklian Government's response has been a stream of blame and inaction and all the while trucks have been lining the highways and millions of dollars for the state has been lost.”

Last year Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton announced the Waste Less Recycle More program would be extended until 2021 with $337 million allocated.

The program provides funding for business recycling, organics collections, market development, managing problem wastes, new waste infrastructure, local councils and programs to tackle illegal dumping and litter.

"The announcement of funding to address the impending kerbside recycling crisis in NSW is a welcome start but NSW cannot afford another hands-off approach from our Environment Minister,” Ms Sharpe added.

NSW is facing another waste policy test with an impending kerbside recycling crisis.

It could lead to local councils refusing to process household recycling due to the recent Chinese National Sword policy, resulting in China rejecting much of Australia's exported recyclable materials.