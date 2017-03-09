25°
Sharp eye for detail captures snakes beauty

Keagan Elder
| 9th Mar 2017 12:45 PM
SNAKE SNAP: A coastal carpet python flicks out its tongue.
SNAKE SNAP: A coastal carpet python flicks out its tongue. Norm Farmer

DO YOU know a brown snake from yellow-faced whip snake?

At a glance they are very hard to tell the difference. This was part of the reason avid photographer Norm Farmer took this series of stunning snake images.

Norm, from Emerald Beach, simply wanted to help people identify the snakes they were coming across in their backyard.

"When the hot weather was about, people started finding (snakes) in their backyards,” Norm said.

He said people often mistook non-venomous snakes for very similar looking venomous species.

But he went beyond capturing a simple image, and instead shot incredibly detailed pictures.

Norm shot all of these snakes around Emerald Beach.

"I think I've come across about 12 (species) just at Emerald Beach,” he said.

While Norm actively looks for snakes, he said he had not noticed an above usual number of snakes this year.

He said he had a fascination for all wildlife and was currently photographing spiders.

See more of Norm's work on his website.

Topics:  coffs coast emerald beach snakes wildlife photography

