John Edwards (second from left) at a press conference at the Grafton Police Station in 2015 Leigh Jensen
SHARON EDWARDS: Murder accused frustrated during hearing

Tim Howard
9th May 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM
THE MAN accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards appeared to be agitated at times, when he appeared via an audio visual link in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday

Mrs Edwards' husband, John Wallace Edwards, 61, has been accused of his estranged wife's murder after she disappeared after a night out in South Grafton on March 15, 2015.

Yesterday, during a hearing to discuss the evidence to be used at a committal hearing, set down for October 16, he became animated at times and addressed magistrate Karen Stafford directly.

On the two screens on either side of the courtroom Edwards could be seen sitting at a desk with papers spread before him. He closely followed proceedings and took notes at times.

Edwards' defence has called into question some of the evidence in the case and submitted an appeal to have witnesses give some of their evidence orally and submit to cross examination at the hearing.

When the magistrate, the Crown and his defence were negotiating a date for his committal hearing, Edwards appeared to become agitated when dates as late as November were mentioned.

He began waving his arms and pulling at his hair and beard in a show of frustration.

The display prompted magistrate Stafford to comment.

"You can wave your arms all you like Mr Edwards," she said. "But it was you who wanted to have oral submissions.

"You could have had the evidence as written submissions if you liked."

Edwards calmed down, but then said he was having difficulty hearing because of technical problems with the audio visual equipment.

The magistrate agreed with the defences appeal to have some of the evidence heard orally and witnesses cross examined on some parts of their evidence.

Grafton Daily Examiner

