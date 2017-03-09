Sharon Edwards memorial a chance to say goodbye

A MEMORIAL to celebrate the life of missing Grafton teacher Sharon Edwards will be held this weekend.

Scores of attendees are expected to pay their tributes to the much-loved friend, teacher, mother, and grandmother, who hasn't been seen or heard from since the night of March 14, 2015.

Her disappearance is being investigated as a homicide, but on the eve of the second anniversary with no further answers about what may have happened, her three sons decided it was time to say goodbye.

"Most of our family and a lot of mum's friends will be coming from Sydney because that's where she went to school and grew up," son Eli Edwards said.

"Mum was a pretty social woman, and I don't know who knew her and who didn't so whoever wants to come is more than welcome."

It is hoped that the service will bring some closure to both family and friends who are still waiting to grieve.

"I suppose I don't know if we'll ever find out what happened," Eli said.

"We figured how long do you wait - it's been two years. That's long enough."

The public memorial service for Ms Edwards will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton, from 3pm on Saturday.

It will be followed by a reception at the Grafton District Services Club.

For more information, go to the Find Sharon Facebook page.

