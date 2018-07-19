Menu
Bull shark spotted near Opal Cove Resort.
Sharks spotted at several Coffs Coast beaches

Jasmine Minhas
19th Jul 2018 12:30 PM
A NUMBER of sharks have been spotted by aerial patrols at Coffs Coast beaches this morning.

According to SharkSmart, a 2m long bull shark was seen at Moonee Beach around 8am. Swimmers and surfers were evacuated.

At around 10.11am, another evacuation took place after a 2m long bull shark was spotted near Opal Cove Resort.

 

White shark spotted at Boambee Headland.
A 2.4m white shark was seen by aerial patrol at Boambee Headland at 10.27am, and a 2.4m white shark was spotted at Sawtell Beach at 10.34am.

Swimmers and surfers were evacuated from both beaches.

Remember to swim between the flags and never enter the water alone. For more tips to keep safe, click here.

 

White shark spotted at Sawtell Beach.
Coffs Coast Advocate

