Sharks spotted at several Coffs Coast beaches

A NUMBER of sharks have been spotted by aerial patrols at Coffs Coast beaches this morning.

According to SharkSmart, a 2m long bull shark was seen at Moonee Beach around 8am. Swimmers and surfers were evacuated.

At around 10.11am, another evacuation took place after a 2m long bull shark was spotted near Opal Cove Resort.

White shark spotted at Boambee Headland. Twitter/SharkSmart

A 2.4m white shark was seen by aerial patrol at Boambee Headland at 10.27am, and a 2.4m white shark was spotted at Sawtell Beach at 10.34am.

Swimmers and surfers were evacuated from both beaches.

Remember to swim between the flags and never enter the water alone.