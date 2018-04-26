Shark sightings during bait fish runs

Whaler sharks captured this morning near Corindi Beach.

Whaler sharks captured this morning near Corindi Beach. NSW DPI

SWIMMERS and surfers on the Northern Beaches are urged to be cautious of shark activity today after an aerial spotting near Corindi Beach.

A whaler shark, 1.8-metre was spotted swimming near Corindi River inlet this morning.

The local sighting comes with large runs of bait fish along the North Coast at the moment.

The Department or Primary Industries aerial surveillance team yesterday reported sightings of numerous sharks close to shore on North Coast beaches.

White sharks, bull sharks, common tip sharks and whalers sharks were spotted chasing large balls of bait fish moving along the coastline.

Further north and some beaches have been sporadically closed by surf lifesavers and lifeguards.