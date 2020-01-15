Sharks shut down Fifita Titans talk

Andrew Fifita has been linked with the Titans.

Andrew Fifita has been linked with the Titans.

CRONULLA and Gold Coast have been forced to shut down the NRL's latest potential player transfer bombshell, that star prop Andrew Fifita could be a possible contender to take Jai Arrow's place at the Titans this year.

In the wake of Latrell Mitchell's move to South Sydney in a summer of transfer twists and turns, the latest rumour emerged on Wednesday that the Sharks could be willing to release Fifita to ease their own salary cap pressure.

It was suggested this could ultimately open the door for Arrow to make the move to South Sydney for the start of the 2020 season.

Watch the 2020 NRL Nines tournament LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

It came as speculation intensified that a devastated Adam Doueihi was likely to end up at Wests Tigers following Mitchell's arrival at Souths, while Melbourne flyer Josh Addo-Carr is now being linked to the Sydney Roosters in the wake of Mitchell's exit.

It is understood Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has told Doueihi that while he doesn't want to lose him, he told the talented youngsters it would be in his best interests to go now so he can cement an NRL starting spot at the Tigers this year.

The trouble is the Tigers want the Bunnies to help out with some of Doueihi's reported $500,000 salary but at this point Souths won't so much as entertain an exit payout.

Cronulla aren’t letting Fifita go. For now. Photo: Richard Dobson

Meanwhile Cronulla coach John Morris was adamant Fifita was not for sale.

Morris explained that the Sharks were still searching for another front-rower to replace Matt Prior and losing Fifita would make no sense.

It is no secret the Sharks have some salary cap issues but Morris maintained "we are not pushing anyone out the door".

Adam Doueihi’s future appears away from South Sydney. Photo: Brett Costello

Gold Coast head of culture and performance Mal Meninga was equally confused where the talk initiated.

In past years this sort of rumour could be ignored but in the current climate even Meninga conceded "where there is smoke there is usually fire".

"But that's a new one for me," Meninga said. "It's a beauty but no, we are staying with Jai for 2020. There are no advancements at all to be honest with you."

Jai Arrow’s immediate future could start the dominoes. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Meninga praised Fifita as a footballer and said he had been impressed in how he had developed into a leader. But he still maintained that did not mean Fifita was on the Titans' radar.

Meninga said he would continue communications with South Sydney football boss Shane Richardson but at this stage there was nothing to suggest Arrow would not see out the final year of his Titans contract.

The Rabbitohs are desperate to make the switch with Arrow happen sooner rather than later after losing Sam Burgess and John Sutton to retirement.

After signing Mitchell the Bunnies now have a squad that is close to challenging the Roosters for premiership favouritism but they really need another top class middle forward to try and fill Sam Burgess' enormous boots.

Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui could quit Melbourne early. Photo: Robb Cox NRL Photos

The other possible scenario would be if Melbourne granted young sensation Tino Fa'asuamaleaui an early release to Gold Coast.

At this point the Storm are playing hardball and are not prepared to release Fa'asuamaleaui from the final year of his current contract, although if it happens that could potentially set off a chain reaction of player swaps at rival clubs.

What no one would dispute is that there is a stack of changes still to come before the season kicks off.

Doueihi is the most likely Rabbitoh to leave Redfern in the wake of Mitchell's arrival.

Doueihi is understandably shattered that he has had his dream of owning the Rabbitohs' No.1 jumper crushed at this late stage of the pre-season, especially after Bennett had virtually assured him first crack at the fullback job this year before Mitchell became a viable option.

Bennett is building an enviable roster at Redfern. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Bennett has apparently told Doueihi he had to make a similar tough call letting Arrow go from Brisbane a few years back but the young prop rose to the challenge by becoming one of the game's highest paid forwards, but right now that is little comfort to Doueihi.

While the Tigers want the Rabbitohs to assist with Doueihi's salary for 2020, the Rabbitohs are not willing to consider paying the Tigers any money. Souths maintain they have available salary cap space to keep Doueihi this season regardless.

Doueihi would be an easy fit at the Tigers given he played junior reps at the club and still lives close by with his parents at Strathfield, which is why he doesn't want to move out of Sydney.

There is also talk Addo-Carr could still end up in Sydney this year and possibly playing at the Roosters despite the fact the Storm have said previously they would not release the star winger for 2020.