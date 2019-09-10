Shark’s ready to circle regions

WHETHER she’s singing in front of thousands of people or ten, Amy Shark gives her all and is excited to be returning to Australia for her regional tour.

With 11 stops along the way, Amy will be making her way through Coffs to perform for one night only, a city she fondly remembers from childhood.

“I’m looking forward to getting on to these places too, I haven’t been to Coffs in a while,” Amy said.

Growing up on the Gold Coast, Amy remembers her grandparents taking her and her brother for holidays to Coffs Harbour.

“I’m excited to be going back, it’s so beautiful there and I have really fond memories of Coffs.”

Amy has performed ­internationally to audiences in the tens of thousands and has been looking for the right opportunity to do a regional tour in her home country.

“Sometimes cities get so spoiled for choice and I have to work really hard to satisfy them but I feel like anytime I go to regional areas, they’re super appreciative for any kind of live music.”

It’s not uncommon for fans to travel to major cities to catch live performances which makes this tour even more special for Amy.

“I think it’s going to feel really nice to give back and travel out to them and be part of the town for even a night. I hope people just have a really fun night out.”

Amy Shark’s music took off after her song Adore was released two years ago and she’s since had a number of memorable achievements.

From singing at festivals she has attended herself to receiving prestigious awards, Amy has come along way but hasn’t forgotten the people who supported her at the beginning.

“I think I hadn’t been acknowledged for so long, receiving album of the year was such a big thing.”

“Also the APRA awards which are about song writing.

“When I won that, I was really proud of that moment.

The upcoming Australian regional tour might be the last chance for fans to see Amy live in intimate-capacity venues and tickets are expected to move fast.

“So many parts of regional Australia have backed me since my first Night Thinker EP. I’m really looking forward to travelling around this beautiful country and repaying everyone who’s supported me from the start,” Amy said.

Catch Amy Shark at C.ex Coffs on Thursday, October 17, with special guests Sly Withers and Eleanor Jacks.

Visit cex.com.au