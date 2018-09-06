Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHARK NETS: Gympie region's part in the controversial drumline and beach netting program is not the worse example of the controversial practice.
SHARK NETS: Gympie region's part in the controversial drumline and beach netting program is not the worse example of the controversial practice. Contributed
News

Sharks: our part in the slaughter

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE good news for Gympie region beach-goers and conservationists is that very few of Queensland's culled sharks die off Rainbow Beach.

Non-target species include endangered shark species and those that are not known for being dangerous to humans.

The three nets and 12 drumlines off Rainbow Beach are part of a Queensland coastal shark control program which has been branded "archaic" by conservation groups who want it abolished.

Humane Society International and the Australian Marine Conservation Society have released video of sharks dying after being caught in drumlines.

AMCS fisheries and threatened species campaign manager Tooni Mahto said the evidence showed Queensland's "outdated and myopic" attitudes to sharks.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the shark control program would continue and Queensland remained committed to the safety of people using the state's beaches.

Latest figures appear to show that Rainbow Beach did not make a significant contribution to the killing, but full figures for last calendar year show non-dangerous species and other by-catch among a haul which also included notably dangerous bull and tiger sharks.

drumline queensland government shark shark control program shark nets
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Proposed tourist ban on free health care

    premium_icon Proposed tourist ban on free health care

    Travel HEALTH insurance will be compulsory for all visitors to Australia under a NSW proposal to stop tourists racking up million of dollars in unpaid medical bills.

    • 6th Sep 2018 3:50 AM
    Pledging support for regional students

    premium_icon Pledging support for regional students

    Education University attainment rates in regional Australia are lagging.

    Doling out the jobs to young workers

    Doling out the jobs to young workers

    Careers How hard is it for youth to find a job in the Coffs Clarence?

    Big issue with new road rule

    Big issue with new road rule

    News The new law came into effect on September 1

    Local Partners