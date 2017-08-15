Sharks on the line: dozens reported off Coffs Coast

SHARK ALERT: SMART drumlines set off the Coffs Coast as dozens of sightings and alerts recorded over the past two months.

THE NSW Department of Primary Industries shark alert Twitter page @NSWSharkSmart listed dozens of shark reports off the Coffs Coast over the past two months.

Here is a list of the most recent:

August 13: A tagged great white was detected by the Park Beach, Coffs Harbour receiver at 7.59am.

August 12: A tagged great white was detected by the Park Beach, Coffs Harbour receiver at 8.13am.

August 12: A tagged great white was detected by the Park Beach, Coffs Harbour receiver at 10pm.

August 1: A tagged great white was detected by the Park Beach, Coffs Harbour receiver at 6.02am.

July 23: NSW DPI reported a dead whale off Mylestom Beach and warned people to be aware of sharks "as these natural events attract sharks".

July 19: A tagged great white was detected by the Park Beach, Coffs Harbour receiver at 6.01am.

July 16: DPI aerial teams reported a 1.5m unidentified shark south of Station Creek. There were no surfers or swimmers.

July 16: DPI aerial teams reported a 2.5m great white shark off Coffs Harbour at 7.50am. There were no surfers or swimmers.

July 15: A tagged great white was detected by the Park Beach, Coffs Harbour receiver at 8.12pm.

July 15: DPI aerial teams reported a 1.6m bull shark off Boambee at 10.21am. There were no surfers or swimmers.

July 15: DPI aerial teams reported a 2.5m great white shark at Moonee at 10.03am. There were no surfers or swimmers.

July 15: Aerial teams reported a 2.5m great white shark at Corindi.