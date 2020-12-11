Sharks! Floods! Fire! Bello gets one-stop disaster shop

WITH flood warnings in place across much of the Mid North Coast, the release of a new Disaster Dashboard could not have been better timed.

Residents of Bellingen Shire will now be able to easily access live emergency data and updates during local floods, bushfires and other disasters.

The dashboard, which went live yesterday, also includes road closures, power outages and shark sightings.

Bellingen Council Mayor, Cr Dominic King said the launch was timely given Weatherzone’s worst-case scenario rainfall predictions forecast up to 320mm between Friday and Monday.

Coffs Harbour SES have already issued warnings about this weekend’s weather event and have reminded people about the dangers of entering floodwaters.

Roads around Bellingen have been flooded following days of heavy rain. Picture: Instagram/oli_photoplay

“That’s why we’ve been working as a member council of the Mid North Coast Joint Organisation with Resilience NSW to develop a new online Disaster Dashboard that will provide real-time information to help our community be aware of, prepare for and respond to local emergencies,” he said.

“Our Shire’s Disaster Dashboard is an online information warehouse where you access real-time information related to live emergencies, information to help you prepare for an emergency and advice on the types of assistance you can access to recover from an emergency”.

Mr King said the community had become acutely aware of the impact emergencies can have given everything that had occurred over the last 12 months, like the pandemic, drought, bush fires and floods.

Bellingen Mayor Dominic King. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“We are a resilient and prepared community that can deal with the challenges that past, current and future disasters will present us, and our Get Ready for Bushfire videos and online Disaster Dashboard will help us stay informed and aware of how to respond to local emergencies”.

Bellingen Shire recently partnered with Coffs Harbour City Council to produce a series of videos which highlighted the importance of preparing for bushfires.

The videos, which feature members of local RFS brigades, give helpful tips on how people can ensure their properties are better protected and safer for owners and emergency services.

To access the Disaster Dashboard, simply go to Council’s website at www.bellingen.nsw.gov.au and click on the link.