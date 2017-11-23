Sharks are there so learn to share safely

THE approaching beach season and summer holidays will inevitably bring up the subject of sharks in the waters of the North Coast

It's prompted Lindsay Lyon, chief executive of the company producing the Shark Shield electronic deterrent device, to highlight the importance of surf and sun lovers taking responsibility for their own water safety and looking out for each other.

"The increase of shark sightings and attacks along the eastern seaboard is very concerning,” he said.

"Ever-changing conditions, the presence of a nursery in the North Coast and more people in the water due to a hot summer are all contributing factors.

"To decrease your chances of an unwanted shark encounter I can recommend following a few guidelines and practices.”

It's proven advice swimmers should stay out of the water at night, dawn, or dusk.

"Sharks are most active at these times and are well equipped to locate prey even when visibility is poor,” Lindsay said.

"Don't wear high-contrast clothing or light reflecting jewellery as sharks see contrast very well and light reflecting objects may appear to be fish scales.”

Always swim, surf or dive with other people at patrolled beaches and don't wander too far from shore.

Never enter the water if bleeding, avoid areas where animal, human or fish waste enters the water and steer clear of murky waters, harbour entrances, channels, and steep drop-offs.

"Sharks have an excellent sense of smell and taste and can trace blood to its source.

"Sewage attracts baitfish which in turn attracts sharks.

"If fish or turtles start to act frantically, leave the water as they may be behaving this way because there is a shark nearby.

"Refrain from excessive splashing and if you are diving and are approached by a shark, stay as still as possible.

"Unpredictable movements can attract sharks and if you are diving and carrying fish, release the catch and carefully leave the area.”