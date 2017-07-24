Shark warning issued after discovery of whale carcass

A WARNING has been issued for potential shark activity following the discovery of a whale carcass off Mylestom Beach.

A Department of Primary Industries spokesperson said the carcass was found 1km offshore yesterday, and is currently 3km offshore.

NSWDPI reports a dead whale off Mylestrom Beach, South of Coffs Harbour. Please be #SharkSmart as these natural events attract sharks. — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) July 23, 2017

"DPI became aware of a dead whale in the Mylestom area yesterday, approximately 1km offshore from the North Beach Surf Life Saving Club," the spokesperson said.

"It is now approximately 3km east of the surf club.

"It is likely that the carcass is attracting shark activity to the area."

Beach users are advised to check the NSWSharkSmart twitter account or download the app for the latest available shark sighting and alert information.