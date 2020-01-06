Menu
Shark tags are expected to pop up across the NSW coast.
Shark tags are expected to pop up across the NSW coast.
Shark tags expected along the NSW coast

Rachel Vercoe
6th Jan 2020 9:58 AM
KEEP an eye out next time you’re at the beach for shark tags which are expected to leave their carriers and wash up onshore over the coming two weeks.

NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries have 12 minipat tags popping up from white and tiger sharks, tagged six months ago along the NSW coast as part of the NSW Government’s Shark Management Strategy.

The tags help track the movements of sharks by recording depth and water temperature every three seconds for six months before they come to the surface and relay the data via satellite.

On New Year’s Eve one tag came ashore on the Gold Coast at Coolangatta.

If you find one, NSW DPI Fisheries would love to hear from you.

For more information on the NSW Government’s Shark Management Strategy, visit sharksmart.nsw.gov.au

