Shark smart poster packed with do's and don'ts

A NEW shark safety poster has been released in time for the summer holidays.

Designed by the Department of Primary Industry (DPI) it's received a mixed response on social media.

'How much did you spend on this genius piece of work?' posted Deano Elgringo on the DPI Facebook page and: 'Well that was good for a laugh' posted Robyn Henderson.

A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Primary Industries says the NSW Government is encouraging beachgoers in NSW to be aware of the latest science and advice on sharks, ahead of the summer school holidays.

"The DPI developed this campaign using the expertise of DPI shark scientists and our e-communications experts," the spokesperson said.

The poster advises swimmers not to surf or swim in murky waters and to avoid sandbars, river mouths and steep drop offs where sharks could be present.

On December 9 a father-of-three was mauled while surfing near the Nambucca Breakwall where the Nambucca River runs out into the ocean. Mr Mason had previously described himself as "shark bait" because he surfed alone early in the morning.

Joel "Sonny" Mason, 36, was attacked at about 7.15am and managed to swim to the break wall, where he was helped from the water by an off-duty lifeguard. He received an emergency blood transfusion in Port Macquarie and was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

The poster warns swimmers to leave the water if they see diving birds and baitfish as sharks may also be there feeding and suggests using a personal deterrent device.

As part of the NSW Government's five-year, $16 million Shark Management Strategy the DPI is currently trialling a range of technologies to reduce the risk of shark bites through detection using drones and helicopters and interception using SMART drumlines.

OUT NOW: The new shark smart poster released by the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Contributed

The NSW Government's shark tagging program is estimated to be the largest in the world. As of December 18, DPI scientists are tracking 329 White Sharks, 64 Bull Sharks, and 41 Tiger Sharks.