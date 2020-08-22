Shark sightings close Mid North Coast beaches

Beaches in Nambucca and Valla have been closed. Picture: Alix Sweeney

BEACHES in Valla and Nambucca Heads have been closed for a second time this week due to multiple shark sightings in the area.

Soon after midday on Friday, Surf Life Saving reported an unknown species of shark at Beilbys at Nambucca North Head.

Nambucca Valley Council has since made the decision to close the beaches for a total of 48 hours.

The same beaches were closed for 24 hours on Tuesday, after a 2.5m white shark was spotted at Nambucca’s Shelley Beach.

This was just three days after a shark attack took place further south at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie, which left 35-year-old surfer Chantelle Doyle with severe lacerations to her right leg.

She had been attacked by a juvenile white shark.

In July, an attack from a white shark resulted in the tragic death of 15-year-old surfer Mani Hart-Deville at Wooli Beach.