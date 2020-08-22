Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Beaches in Nambucca and Valla have been closed. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Beaches in Nambucca and Valla have been closed. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Shark sightings close Mid North Coast beaches

Jasmine Minhas
22nd Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BEACHES in Valla and Nambucca Heads have been closed for a second time this week due to multiple shark sightings in the area.

Soon after midday on Friday, Surf Life Saving reported an unknown species of shark at Beilbys at Nambucca North Head.

Nambucca Valley Council has since made the decision to close the beaches for a total of 48 hours.

The same beaches were closed for 24 hours on Tuesday, after a 2.5m white shark was spotted at Nambucca’s Shelley Beach.

This was just three days after a shark attack took place further south at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie, which left 35-year-old surfer Chantelle Doyle with severe lacerations to her right leg.

She had been attacked by a juvenile white shark.

In July, an attack from a white shark resulted in the tragic death of 15-year-old surfer Mani Hart-Deville at Wooli Beach.

beaches closed nambucca heads shark sightings valla
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former teacher jailed for raping intoxicated teen at party

        Premium Content Former teacher jailed for raping intoxicated teen at party

        News The then 60-year-old told the victim “you’re so unconscious” while committing the assault.

        Assaults, break-ins and more: This week in Local Court

        Premium Content Assaults, break-ins and more: This week in Local Court

        News Here are some matters that were finalised at Coffs court.

        WINTER WONDERLAND: Where the snow’s falling this weekend

        Premium Content WINTER WONDERLAND: Where the snow’s falling this weekend

        News If you feel like a drive, a blast of cold air will bring some snow falls over the...