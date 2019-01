SHARK SPOTTED: A 2.3m was spotted by a NSW DPI aerial team off Boambee Beach.

NOT uncommon but information to be cautious of for locals and visitors, a shark has been sighted at a popular beach on the Mid North Coast.

Dorsal Shark Reports Australia posted the sighting of a shark off Boambee Beach around 7.33am today.

The 2.3m unidentified shark was spotted by aerial surveillance.