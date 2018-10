Park Beach was closed after a tagged great white was recorded off the beach this morning.

Park Beach was closed after a tagged great white was recorded off the beach this morning. Trevor Veale

A COFFS Harbour beach has been closed by lifeguards following a shark sighting.

A great white shark was detected at Park Beach at around 10.50am this morning and again at 12pm.

The lifeguards said the beach will remained closed until further notice.

"Park Beach will be staying closed as the shark in question is hanging around,” they wrote on Facebook.