Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The shark pulled the man off his surfboard at Toms Surf Break in North Beach.
The shark pulled the man off his surfboard at Toms Surf Break in North Beach.
Environment

Shark pulls man off surfboard

by Anthony Piovesan
5th Oct 2020 9:19 AM

A man has had a frightening brush with death after being pulled off his surfboard by a shark at a popular surfing spot in Perth.

The West Australian reports the man was out surfing at Toms Surf Break in North Beach when a 1.5m metre shark grabbed onto his leg rope on Sunday morning.

He was then pulled into the water by a bronze whaler shark, but escaped unscathed.

A shark warning was issued for the surf break and Hammersly Pool, but the beaches remain open.

"The surfer sustained no injuries, but the leg rope was damaged," Shark Smart wrote on their website.

"Shark warning issued for Hamersley Pool after an interaction with a shark at North Beach was reported at 11:37am," Surf Life Saving WA tweeted following the incident.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks sharks surfing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council gets offer on museum

        Premium Content Council gets offer on museum

        News An offer has been made on one of the buildings up for sale to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space.

        Police bust P-plater allegedly doing 151km/h in 110km/h zone

        Premium Content Police bust P-plater allegedly doing 151km/h in 110km/h zone

        Crime A 17-year-old P-plate driver has learnt the hard way that speeding over a long...

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel "I love this beautiful country and I won’t ever take it for granted"

        You know you’re a Coffs Harbour local when...

        Premium Content You know you’re a Coffs Harbour local when...

        Community We had an overwhelming response to our call to fill in the blank: You know you’re a...