Shark file grows with another two tagged off Coffs Coast

Dorsal shared on Twitter this aerial shot of a shark feeding on bait fish off the NSW coast.

Dorsal shared on Twitter this aerial shot of a shark feeding on bait fish off the NSW coast. Zucsta Photography

TWO sharks have today been tagged and released on smart drumlines off the Coffs Coast, enabling marine researchers to track their migrations along the New South Wales coastline.

NSW DPI advised today that three sharks, two great whites and a tiger, had been caught off the Mid North Coast on Monday and tagged for scientific purposes.

A 2.59-metre female great white was tagged off South Boambee Beach near Sawtell, followed by a 1.91-metre male tiger shark caught off Boambee Headland and a 2.31 metre female white shark tagged off Tuncurry Beach.

NSWDPI tagged a 2.59m female white shark caught on SMART drumlines at South Boambee Beach, Sawtell. NSW DPI

SMART drumlines faced some vocal opposition from marine conservation groups when introduced into New South Wales waters yet the tag and release rates appear to have dispelled any concerns held by the public.

Just one shark fatality on drumlines has been documented under the statewide program.

Introduced as part of the NSW Government's $16-million Shark Management Strategy, SMART (Shark-Management-Alert-in-Real-Time) drumlines are a key feature of shark bite mitigation measures, NSW DPI advised.

NSWDPI tagged a 1.91m male tiger shark caught on SMART drumlines off Boambee Headland, Sawtell. NSW DPI

The state-of the art technology differs greatly from the operation of traditional drumlines as they are not designed or operated to kill sharks.