News

Shark file grows with another two tagged off Coffs Coast

Dorsal shared on Twitter this aerial shot of a shark feeding on bait fish off the NSW coast.
Dorsal shared on Twitter this aerial shot of a shark feeding on bait fish off the NSW coast. Zucsta Photography

TWO sharks have today been tagged and released on smart drumlines off the Coffs Coast, enabling marine researchers to track their migrations along the New South Wales coastline.

NSW DPI advised today that three sharks, two great whites and a tiger, had been caught off the Mid North Coast on Monday and tagged for scientific purposes.

A 2.59-metre female great white was tagged off South Boambee Beach near Sawtell, followed by a 1.91-metre male tiger shark caught off Boambee Headland and a 2.31 metre female white shark tagged off Tuncurry Beach.

 

NSWDPI tagged a 2.59m female white shark caught on SMART drumlines at South Boambee Beach, Sawtell.
NSWDPI tagged a 2.59m female white shark caught on SMART drumlines at South Boambee Beach, Sawtell. NSW DPI

SMART drumlines faced some vocal opposition from marine conservation groups when introduced into New South Wales waters yet the tag and release rates appear to have dispelled any concerns held by the public.

Just one shark fatality on drumlines has been documented under the statewide program.

Introduced as part of the NSW Government's $16-million Shark Management Strategy, SMART (Shark-Management-Alert-in-Real-Time) drumlines are a key feature of shark bite mitigation measures, NSW DPI advised.

 

NSWDPI tagged a 1.91m male tiger shark caught on SMART drumlines off Boambee Headland, Sawtell.
NSWDPI tagged a 1.91m male tiger shark caught on SMART drumlines off Boambee Headland, Sawtell. NSW DPI

The state-of the art technology differs greatly from the operation of traditional drumlines as they are not designed or operated to kill sharks.

 

The drumline locations off the Coffs Coast.
The drumline locations off the Coffs Coast. NSW DPI
Coffs Coast Advocate
A tourism asset on the foreshores

A tourism asset on the foreshores

Take a stroll on the new look Jetty Foreshores, which includes new stairs onto Jetty Beach, a beachside boardwalk, fitness equipment and new public amenities.

Hartsuyker keeps Mum on possible leadership bid

federal member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.01 April 2015Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Cowper MP reveals nothing about possible leadership prospects.

Are you being scammed?

Feature picture of a Visa card, computer mouse and keyboard.Picture: DERRICK DEN HOLLANDER scam130110-

Letters in Coffs just one example of countless scams going around.

Working together to stop violence

WINNERS: Michael Foreman from First State Super and members of the MNCLHD award-winning team: Don Mackenzie, Stewart Dowrick, Colleen Ryan, Jane Newman and Jo Trewavas with Parliamentary Secretary for Regional and Rural Health Leslie Williams, NSW Health Secretary Elizabeth Koff and Minister for Health Brad Hazzard

Round of applause for Mid North Coast Local Health District

Local Partners