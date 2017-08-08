21°
News

Shark detection technology to be trialled off Coffs Coast

Keagan Elder
| 8th Aug 2017 12:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SHARK Management alerts and real time shark drumlines will be trialled off the Coffs Coast.

NSW Department of Primary Industries will host information sessions on the shark detection equipment at the weekend.

SMART Drumlines are positioned about 500m offshore in 8-15m of water.

When a shark is caught on the drumline, authorities are alerted and they act to tag the animal with a tracking device before it is released.

Tagged sharks emit an alert when nearby a beach. To receive alerts, download the SharkSmart app or follow @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter.

The additional drumlines to be rolled out on the Coffs Coast by the State Government this year will bring the total number up to 100 spread across NSW's coastline.

The DPI information sessions will be held at the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday from 9am-2pm, and at the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club on Sunday from 8am-1pm.

Shark nets v drumlines
Shark nets v drumlines News Corp
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast shark alarm sharks sharksmart smart drumlines

GALLERY: Talk on determination and resilience

GALLERY: Talk on determination and resilience

Steven Bradbury spoke in Coffs Harbour today on his journey through life and the Olympics.

Rude welcome for visitors

The Cork family are devastated after having their car and valuables stolen while holidaying in Coffs Harbour.

Have you seen this stolen vehicle on the Coffs Coast?

Combating the 'scourge' of DV

FUNDING BOOST: Beryl Wilson and Deborah Dootson.

In NSW, 65% of domestic violence victims were Aboriginal

He copped a fall, but later claimed a new bike

Zac Buckley claims his new bike at the C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge on Sunday.

Young boy's luck turns at the Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge

Local Partners

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

MORE than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through the middle of Casino from 10am today.

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

TODAY host Karl Stefanovic has sent a clear message to federal politicians holding up same-sex couples being granted the right to marry.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation.

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over.

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

1ha block with Brilliant Ocean, Hinterland and Coastal Views....

Lot 4 Old Coast Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $440,000

Ready to build on with excellent views of the ocean, Korora Bay, Charlesworth Bay, Muttonbird Island, Hinterland and valley, yet only 7 minutes drive to the Plaza...

First Home Buyers Save $11,690

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Take advantage of this tidy home as First Home Buyers are poised to save $11,690 in Stamp Duty Tax. Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just...

1ha Block with Brilliant Ocean, Hinterland and Coastal Views....

Lot 3 Old Coast Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000

Ready to build on with excellent views of the ocean, Korora Bay, Charlesworth Bay, Muttonbird Island, Hinterland and valley, yet only 7 minutes drive to the Plaza...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Great Location with Ocean Views Woolgoolga

7 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $659,000

What more do you need in a home? With a quiet cul-de-sac, Ocean views, still under builders warranty by 6 years and minutes from beaches, town centre. With the...

Level and Affordable New Land Estate.

Lot 19 Mimiwali Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area ... $215,000

You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area / Bonville. Well here it is, located at the sought after story land gardens estate this is...

Level and Affordable New Land Estate.

Lot 15 Mimiwali Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area ... $220,000

You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area / Bonville. Well here it is, located at the sought after story land gardens estate this is...

Capturing the Essence of Rural Living....

478b Dairyville Road, Upper Orara 2450

Rural 5 3 5 $945,000

Privately nestled away on a hilltop, this exceptional rural homestead has amazing views over the Orara West State Forest, Cedar Valley and Bindarri National...

Always wanted to live in Malibu...

7 Malibu Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 $649,000 ...

This beautiful spacious home is perfect for the growing family or room to have two separate dwellings in a very popular street address in Korora Beach. Freshly...

Beachside investment opportunity...

1-4/53 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 9 4 4 $845,000 ...

Positioned less than 600m from Coffs Harbour's main patrolled beach, you will find this amazing investment opportunity. On offer is a complex of four units in the...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000