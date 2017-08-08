Shark detection technology to be trialled off Coffs Coast

SHARK Management alerts and real time shark drumlines will be trialled off the Coffs Coast.

NSW Department of Primary Industries will host information sessions on the shark detection equipment at the weekend.

SMART Drumlines are positioned about 500m offshore in 8-15m of water.

When a shark is caught on the drumline, authorities are alerted and they act to tag the animal with a tracking device before it is released.

Tagged sharks emit an alert when nearby a beach. To receive alerts, download the SharkSmart app or follow @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter.

The additional drumlines to be rolled out on the Coffs Coast by the State Government this year will bring the total number up to 100 spread across NSW's coastline.

The DPI information sessions will be held at the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday from 9am-2pm, and at the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club on Sunday from 8am-1pm.