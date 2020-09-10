Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Shark caught near where surfer killed

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
10th Sep 2020 8:14 AM

 

Authorities have this morning pulled a shark onto a boat at the Gold Coast beach as they hunt for the predator that killed surfer Nick Slater on Tuesday.

The real estate agent was bitten by a shark shortly after 5pm off idyllic Greenmount Beach, and a massive tooth, which is being investigated as belonging to a Great White shark, remained lodged in his longboard.

Greenmount Beach remains closed on Thursday, as the Qld Department of Fisheries scans the coastline by jetski, police boat and helicopter.

 

Channel 9's Today is reporting a shark has been pulled onto a boat from the drum lines at Greenmount Beach

 

about 7.30am.

Mr Slater suffered critical injuries to his leg and despite the efforts of other surfers, lifeguards and emergency services, he died on the sand.

﻿More to come.

 

Originally published as Shark caught near where surfer killed

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal shark attack greenmount beach shark capture

Just In

    Just In

      Missing fishermen are alive

      Missing fishermen are alive
      • 10th Sep 2020 7:41 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘It will literally save their life’: Dog owner’s warning to Coffs

        Premium Content ‘It will literally save their life’: Dog owner’s warning to...

        Pets & Animals Lucky escape for Max as tiny killer nearly takes the life of beloved pet

        BORDER BATTLE: Desperate parents fight to see sick child

        Premium Content BORDER BATTLE: Desperate parents fight to see sick child

        Health The border ban is keeping these parents from their sick daughter

        Busy day for politicians in Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Busy day for politicians in Coffs Harbour

        Politics Anthony Albanese described The Nationals as 'shallow enablers'.

        Swimmer dies at beach north of Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Swimmer dies at beach north of Coffs Harbour

        News Despite efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene.